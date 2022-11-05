Expect real-world beauty standards to stay the same in the Metaverse

As virtual reality becomes more immersive, the Metaverse follows suit as users explore the possibilities of what’s to come. But many have stumbled across what seems to be a direct reflection of some beauty standards we see in the real world on the Metaverse platform. Women’s avatars featuring wide hips, ample busts and tiny waists can be seen exploring the Metaverse. The fashion business in the Metaverse even promoted only selling virtual clothing to “skinny” avatars.

In the early stages of development, the Metaverse avatars barely looked human. There were customizable features users could choose from or become different beings like an animal or fairy. Over time, the technology became more innovative and human-looking, allowing users to decide what would make their avatar more beautiful.

The virtual incident in the Metaverse, where harassment and derogatory statements were spewed toward heavier avatars, opened the door to much controversy.

Users can choose a home, occupation, and hobbies for early users. You can shop at your favorite business; this one in particular only wanted slimmer-sized avatars to support their brand. CNN reported a community in the metaverse called Second Life sent out derogatory comments, fat-shaming women for choosing their avatars to be a direct reflection of them in real life. A “no-fat chicks” sign appears when entering the store next to a slim-figured model wearing a crop top and jean shorts.

Longtime Metaverse user Wagner James Au shared a blog post about the incident and how it only worsened things in the virtual world. “People were saying you can be anything, as beautiful as you want — or can afford — to be, so why are you choosing to be fat?

“It shifted both the culture and the economy around avatars. Up until then, there was much more tolerance for the diversity of avatar types… But putting a premium on highly realistic, beautiful avatars amplified existing prejudices we took from the real world into the virtual world.”