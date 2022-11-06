Dusty Baker becomes 3rd Black manager in MLB history to win a World Series

Even in a year where for the first time in seven decades zero Black players participated in the World Series, baseball fans worldwide have something to be proud of in 2022. Thanks to the Houston Astros‘ 4-1 Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Nov. 5, Dusty Baker became the third Black manager to. ever win a World Series.

Baker, 73, brought up the stat when asked about being the oldest manager to win his first World Series.

“I don’t think about being the oldest, but I do think about being the third Black manager,” Baker told the Associated Press. “Dave Roberts, and my good friend Cito Gaston … was responsible for me as a kid really when I first signed with the Braves. I was 18 years old, and he took care of me in Little Rock, Arkansas. While we were playing there, I talked to him all the time, and one of the things I treasure is that we’re on the same manager bubble gum card together. Cito’s my man.”

Baker is in the top 10 all-time for managerial recored in MLB history. According to the baseball almanac, he’s 10th with 2,022 wins. According to Baseball Reference, he has 2,093 wins, which would put him at 9th all-time ahead of Walt Alston. He’s been a manager for 25 years after enjoying a 19-year playing career. As a player, he was a standout on the Atlanta Braves, on teams with Hank Aaron, and won the 1981 World Series as an All-Star on the Los Angeles Dodgers. He ended his playing career with the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s.

Before Nov. 5’s win, Baker was considered one of the greatest managers in baseball history to never win a World Series. He’s yet to have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Out of the top 11 winningest managers of all time, Baker is the only one not in the Hall of Fame. He told USA Today he doesn’t manage to make the Hall of Fame, but if it happens, it’ll be a great accomplishment for him.

Baker also held back no punches when asked about this World Series being the first since 1950 with no Black players.

“Nah, don’t tell me that,’’ Baker told USA Today. “That’s terrible for the state of the game. Wow! Terrible. I’m ashamed of the game.

“Quote me. I am ashamed of the game.’’

Baker later said he was optimistic about four of the 2022 draft’s first five picks are Black. The falling participation in the game among active players made tons of headlines at the beginning of the World Series, and Baker deserves just as many after the World Series.