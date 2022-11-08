DaBaby clowned for selling 2-for-1 tickets to his show; he responds (video)

Black Twitter is clowning rap star DaBaby hard for his so-called precipitous downfall from the pinnacle of his profession.

At one point, DaBaby was soaring as a transcendent star and the North Carolina emcee was selling out arenas that seat 50-60,000 people. But now he is reportedly struggling to fill up a 1,300-seat venue.

In particular, fans are mocking DaBaby when they learned that he is offering discounted seats at the relatively small space at the Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama. It is being reported that those who buy tickets at the price of $22 will be able to get a second ticket for free, according to HipHopDX.

In September 2022, rap star Meek Mill stated that DaBaby was being “blatantly blackballed” after he suffered very low sales of his latest album, Better Than You.

They blatantly black balling da baby .. not my business but ima observer 👨🏾‍🔬 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 29, 2022

However, AllHipHop.com reported that DaBaby’s September 2 concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans was canceled after less than 500 of the 14,000 tickets were sold.

DaBaby’s career definitely nosedived in the immediate aftermath of his flagrantly homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in 2021. DaBaby made it worse afterward when he defiantly failed to apologize and then finally capitulated to public pressure and put out a hastily-crafted mea culpa. But then DaBaby deleted that apology from his Instagram page. Multiple iconic music festivals in America and Europe began canceling DaBaby from their lineups in rapid succession, costing DaBaby many millions of dollars in potential earnings.

A buy one get one free ticket offer is currently happening for DaBaby’s upcoming show in Birmingham, Alabama. The venue, Iron City, has a standing capacity of 1300 people. pic.twitter.com/4P61bUxMsy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2022

After learning that social media was snickering about his perceived downfall, DaBaby responded forcefully by posting himself rocking it out in Boston on Monday night.

“They think I lost it, n—-,” he said in the video, which was filmed after his show in Boston. “Me and Boston just went stupid in this b—. We just went so stupid. They think I lost it. Boston, they think I lost it.”

Posting of the video notwithstanding, some fans are still coming up with jokes at DaBaby’s expense.

Yall said canceling don't work but DaBaby one step closer to performing at Autozone — Smh (@DefaultReece) November 7, 2022

DaBaby’s fall off gotta be studied. How do you go from one of the hottest rappers in 2019 to selling less than 500 tickets to your show.. — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) August 31, 2022

Not DaBaby having a Bath & Body Works annual sale on his Tickets. 😭😭 https://t.co/mlJOuZtb2M — Kenny M (@kennaymart) November 7, 2022

One user, however, criticized the ridicule DaBaby is currently receiving based on allegedly false information.