Isiah Thomas lets everyone know how he really feels about Michael Jordan

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have had a long-standing beef with each other since the 1980s, as the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons established one of the NBA’s most notable rivalries in sports.

Throughout the years, there have been rumors that Jordan didn’t like Thomas, and that he also had a hand in the Pistons guard not making the 1996 USA men’s basketball Olympic team.

In the sports documentary The Last Dance that highlights the Bulls throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Jordan also threw in some shade towards Thomas. In a recent interview, Thomas spoke on how he felt while watching the documentary.

“When I was watching The Last Dance, I’m sitting there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good,” Thomas said. “And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an a——. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an a——. I’m like wait a minute, timeout. Until I get a public apology, this is beef is gonna’ go on for a long time, ’cause I’m from the west side of Chicago.”

Thomas made sure to let everyone know his comments were real, and double-downed with a tweet on Nov. 8.

My full quote don't shorten it or take it out context see below why! https://t.co/2Vckw2yb3d — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 8, 2022

It looks like the beef between the two NBA Hall of Famers will never end.