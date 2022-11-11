Love & Hip Hop star Spice is setting the record straight about her health

Rumors began circulating online recently about the queen of dancehall, Spice, undergoing a BBL surgery overseas. Loved ones started offering prayers via social media and posting messages insinuating that Spice was in a coma from the side effects. This week, Spice made an Instagram post to address the rumors about her health condition and any other gossip that has been circulating.

“Thank you, Jesus, for saving my life. Hey, Besties, I’m in a better space today to properly update you on my current health situation. I suffered a damaged hernia a few days ago that sent my body into sepsis. As a result, I was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery. As you know, I’ve been off Social Media for a while to rest mentally, so little did I know that during my medical scare, it was already been said that I had a heart attack, I was in a coma, and I also died, but none of that is true. However, I’m still recovering from what really happened, so thanks so much for all the prayers and concerns; please take great care of yourself, eat, live, love, laugh, like it’s your last day. I love you all so much.”

She concluded the caption by apologizing to fans for canceling her shows and being grateful for the prayers she received.

“Yuh dun know Gracie always ago be harself, so I guess this is no more jumping off speaker boxes for me. To all the promoters that have a confirmed booking with me, please accept my humble apology. CAYMAN I Know you were up next, for the 25th of this month; however, I’ll see you at a later date. Any further information is needed, there’s always contact in my bio. THE QUEEN LOVES YOU ALL “

Her team has denied rumors that her health scare stemmed from her BBL surgery. While fans still question the incident, it’s great to hear Spice is in good health.