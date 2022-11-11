Phillip Ashley Rix shares his luxury chocolate collection for Ebony’s Power 100 gala

EBONY Media Group held their signature annual gala, the 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala, Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM at Milk Studios in Hollywood on October 29. The star-studded event, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Amber Ruffin, honored the remarkable achievements of African Americans spanning across various industries.

Phillip Ashley Rix, also known as the real-life Willy Wonka, is one of the world’s preeminent confectioners and designers of luxury chocolate. He is an award-winning chocolatier and founded Memphis, Tennessee-based, Phillip Ashley Chocolates in 2012.

Tell us about the collection that you created for Cadillac.

We played off of the whole electricity, magnetism, and alkaline thing. We used things like creme brulee but used things high in magnesium and iron. It’s something that’s very attractive.

What does “Moving Black Forward” mean to you?

The progression of Black people being at Ebony is iconic, and then Cadillac is another icon. With all the things coming together synergistically and what we do with chocolate, we want to make Black people shine and make things taste good. We definitely pull from our roots in West Africa with cocoa, so just all those things coming together makes everything fantastic.

Photo gallery courtesy of RobinLori Photography