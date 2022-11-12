evrYwhr and the power of love songs

EvrYwhr is in tune with his spirit. The moment you come across him, a feeling of calm and peace come over you. The musician is kind and full of wisdom. His personality shows through on each track, including his new single “Roll On Me.”

evrYwhr spoke to rolling out about the creative process and the power of love.

With your last single, “Take Your Time,” what went into your creative process with that?

I just want to dance. I feel like people just want to dance. We get an opportunity to let the music move. My last releases have been more in the conscious space. Being able to feed people’s souls and nourishment as we get through hard times, going through traumas. People understand different things, and I think we get a chance to dance that out. I wanted to start it off in that space, and also take it to an afro- Caribbean type, feel.

You have an easy, calm spirit in a time of such fast-paced content. You also have The Courage to be Disliked book behind you. Where did that come from?

What is true love?

Love is learning, love is being committed and willing to learn, communicate, and move through different spaces and places. Love isn’t always comfortable, so I think when it comes down to it, ask a lot of older people who have been married for decades. My parents have been married for almost 50 years. Communication is huge, a relationship is going to expose you. If you’re trying to hide something, it might not be for you. I appreciate you seeing this book because and you seeing this book because in seeing this book, you’re seeing yourself, too.

Do you think romantic love is for everyone?

Probably not. It all depends on where you are in life.

You have to take a look at what you are trying to give love. Because a lot of people want to get something out of love, and sometimes people just want to be in love to show that they can be loved. They just want to have a relationship to showcase to the world, “Look, I can be loved.”

Why are you there? One of the things that love shows up as is, how can I make the other person the happiest person in the world? How can I show up and give? What am I giving to love? … I love women. There are beautiful women everywhere, but the one thing I will say is that it takes a lot more than just a pretty face. So, if she’s just putting her investments into her body, who am I to say what’s substance to her? Who am I to say what’s substance to anybody? I talk about my perspective, and that doesn’t really work for me because I need to know what’s going on.