Former financial supervisor helps busy executives stay physically fit

Keri Rochelle is a NASM certified personal trainer. She specializes in helping corporate executives create space to take care of themselves from the inside out. Rochelle is based in Atlanta and also has an online training community to help women across the globe. Find out more at www.insideandouttraining.com.

What did you do before becoming a personal trainer and what influenced your transition into entrepreneurship?

I have about 10 years of experience in finance. In my last job, I was a supervisor for Hyundai Capital America. I managed a group of 10 in collections and helped them to reach Hyundai’s goals.

I’ve always had a love for fitness and have always been into exercise. So, it was kind of one of those things where I wanted to take it more seriously. I used to always say I would never be an entrepreneur. I started helping and training people on the site like co-workers, friends and family. Then later on down the line, I realized that my job could get taken away from me at any time because of the politics of corporate America. So, I decided to take my passion for fitness a little bit more seriously, and transition full time. This way, I’m able to help more people.

How did you come up with the name Inside & Out?

I’m really big on mental health and a lot of the things that we struggle with internally reflect outwardly with us. It’s more of a behavioral aspect in regard to people making the transition to take hold of their fitness lifestyle.

What obstacles did the pandemic present and how did you turn them into wins?

Everything I do is in person. At first, we couldn’t do anything in person. I actually train out of the gym where I live. I started this circuit of 30 day challenges, where I would create an online program, a support group and I developed a program that people can do at home with no weights. That’s how I started doing online training.

What professional demographics do you train?

I have four or five clients [who] are attorneys. I have clients [who] are executives at big companies like American Express, and some of them are entrepreneurs as well. I definitely want to train more CEOs. I love training entrepreneurs and women who have busy lifestyles who are trying to juggle it all, because the only way that we can juggle it all is by continuing to put ourselves first.

Why is putting yourself first important?

You cannot give what you don’t have. You do it by getting up in the morning, starting your day, setting your tone, being intentional, showing some love and respect to your body, and then letting everything else fall in place. I like to create space and platforms for women who are super busy, who have a lot to carry, but still know that it’s important for them to prioritize themselves and put themselves first.