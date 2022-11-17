Takeoff’s aunt wants killer found ‘by any means’ (video)

As the family continues to mourn the death of Takeoff, one person, in particular, is demanding that the shooter be caught “by any means.”

Takeoff, 28, who was born in the north Atlanta suburbs as Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot multiple times and killed on Nov. 1, 2022, following a private birthday bash on Halloween. An argument erupted between Quavo and a group of men outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston before the fatal shots rang out.

The Houston Police Department theorizes that shots came from more than one gun and struck three people, though the two other party goers who were shot suffered non-threatening wounds.

More than two weeks after the shooting, Houston authorities have not identified a shooter, much less arrested anyone. The lack of progress in apprehending a suspect has prompted Takeoff’s aunt, Shari Reed, to issue an impassioned plea on her social media page, according to HipHopDX.

The manner in which Reed implored the public for assistance has incited chatter that she may welcome someone employing violent means to bring the shooter in.

Meanwhile, the Houston Police Department is urging anyone with knowledge of what transpired on that fateful night to contact authorities.