Drake, Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff at funeral; another plea to end violence

As raindrops poured down on the streets of downtown Atlanta, even the sky cried to grieve the loss of Takeoff, beloved member of the legendary rap trio Migos. Loved ones and fans alike gathered at State Farm Arena on Nov. 11 to celebrate the life of 28-year-old Kirsnick Khari Ball.

The service featured celebrity sightings from Cardi B, City Girls, Teyana Taylor, Rich The Kid, Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’Oir, Zaytoven, DJ Mustard, Murda Beatz and Da Brat.

As Ball’s family entered the stadium, the instrumentals and songs made the sudden shift from gospel to the Migos’ T-Shirt song.

After the opening prayer, Justin Bieber sang an emotional tribute. The next guest on stage was Drake, who held back tears after reciting a poem and reflected on his memories with the Migos for the past decade. Although the Migos were buzzing in Atlanta in 2012 with the single “Bando,” much of the world’s introduction to the group was when Drake hopped on the “Versace” remix in 2013. Drake also mentioned his co-headlining tour with the group in 2018. He also thanked Quality Control co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas for giving him an Audemars Piguet watch, and “not that cheap s—.”

Takeoffs cousin Offset went on the stage with three supporters and revealed he’s had trouble eating and sleeping since Takeoff’s death on Nov. 1. He said the trio came from Gwinnett County, Georgia, and made music that touched the world. He also credited Takeoff for popularizing the triplet flow for 2010s hip-hop, a proclamation Quavo supported.

Quavo, Takeoff’s biggest celebrity supporter throughout his life, sat right in front of Ball’s casket the entire service. He was one of his pallbarers as well, and spoke with Takeoff’s mother and two siblings.

Fans imitated Takeoff’s signature “momma!” ad-lib as she walked to the stage. It was the first time fans and the general public heard anything from Quavo since his passing. As the service continued, the realization for fans continued to seep in this wasn’t just a musical loss, but the loss of another Black man before turning 30. Quavo said he didn’t like being referred to as Takeoff’s uncle because it made him feel old, and they couldn’t be brothers because his sister is Takeoff’s mother. After years of struggling with how to best describe who Takeoff was to him, Quavo said he finally realized Takeoff was always his angel. Now, he wants to do whatever it’s going to take to get to heaven to be with him again.

Takeoff’s pastor did the eulogy and concluded his time by pleading with the Black community to put a stop to gun violence. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens awarded Takeoff with the city’s Phoenix Award; the highest honor Atlanta has to offer. Dickens echoed the pastor’s plea to end gun violence within the Black community.

It’s a similar message heard at all homegoing services for young Black men who are shot and killed, notably fellow Atlanta rapper Trouble, a Migos-collaborator who was shot and killed in June.