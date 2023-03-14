2nd shooter sought in the killing of Takeoff

New video footage in the shooting death of Takeoff in Houston shows another man raising and firing a handgun during the violent melee, prompting police to launch a citywide manhunt to locate the second shooter.

An autopsy revealed that Takeoff was shot twice, in the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Nov. 1, 2022.

Authorities have already arrested their first suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who has been in custody since early December 2022 on a $2 million bond, the Associated Press reported.

The second man has been identified as a shooter at the same melee outside the Bowling and Billiards in downtown Houston where two other people were also shot but survived, TMZ reported on Tuesday, March 15, 2023. The identity of this second shooter is not yet known to authorities.

The video clearly shows the man, dressed in black with a black satchel, with his hands on the gun that is protruding from his right pocket. In fact, the video shows that rapper Quavo had walked behind this mystery man just seconds before gunfire erupted. Houston police told the media that a total of 10 shots were fired overall.

Two problems are presented to the police, however. There is no evidence that the man fired the first shot that incited the bedlam. Nor does the video show where Quavo and Takeoff were standing in relation to the second gunman when he raised the pistol and seemingly fired off at least one shot.

Quavo and Takeoff were in Texas for the birthday festivities of J. Prince’s son, Jas Prince.