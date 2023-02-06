Offset responds to J. Prince’s comments about Takeoff (video)

Offset has responded to J. Prince’s latest comments. Prince, the influential music executive, went on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, and mentioned Offset when discussing the response to Takeoff‘s tragic death in Houston on Nov. 1.

“The truth of the matter is, n—-, you weren’t really with Takeoff when he was alive,” Prince said. “You know what I mean? So for you to be taking these positions that you’ve been taking, and I’ve got people everywhere, so I’ve been hearing all kinds of things. I’m going to just say this to you — don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you.”

At the time of Takeoff’s death, Offset left the Migos and sued the label the group is signed to, Quality Control, for knowingly violating the “rights to own his music.” On a press run for Quavo and Takeoff’s album Only Built for Infinity Links, Quavo claimed the reason for Offset’s departure from the group had nothing to do with label issues, but about “loyalty.”

Since Takeoff’s death, Offset has publicly mourned the loss of his family member and former group mate. His live shows have also included Takeoff tributes. Offset spoke at Takeoff’s funeral in November and cried while sharing his memories on stage at the service.

“Aye, first off, y’all n—- speaking on my real brother,” Offset said, in his response video to Prince. “What the f— y’all got going on? Y’all n—- speaking on my real brother. How dare one of y’all n—- even speak on me and Take relationship, n—-. I don’t know you n—- from a can of paint, n—-. Y’all n—- don’t know how me and my brother rock, n—-.”

Prince’s son, J Prince Jr., received a lot of criticism online for walking past Takeoff’s body in the video that showed the aftermath of the fatal shooting. Prince has developed a reputation as a respected veteran in the music industry and throughout Houston. When Drake and Ye beefed for years, J. Prince had a meeting with the two parties and they hosted a joint concert together in Los Angeles. In some quarters, Takeoff’s killing in Prince’s hometown was a blemish on Prince’s reputation.

“You trying to clear your name, this your fifth interview, n—-, you done did about my brother, n—-,” Offset said. “You ain’t think about his momma? You ain’t think about the family, n—-? We ain’t said nothing, ain’t nobody said anything, but you n—-s. Man, who y’all n—-s think y’all is? John Gotti?”

Offset also said if Prince claims to have heard things about him and Takeoff’s relationship, to simply just call him instead of believing what other say.

Watch both full clips below.