New music Friday: PARTYNEXTDOOR, Offset, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and Gucci Mane

The week of Jan. 13 was light on new music releases. Here is some of the new sounds that came out this week.

PARTYNEXTDOOR released the single “Her Old Friends,” a rare release for the OVO singer. Offset and producer Hit-Boy released “2 LIVE” an ode to the Uncle Luke era in Miami. It was Offset’s first release since Takeoff’s death. The drop comes a week after Quavo released “WITHOUT YOU.”

Gucci Mane and Kodak Black released “King Snipe,” while Memphis and CMG stars Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla released “On What U On.”

The CMG collaboration was accompanied by a music video, where the two play a struggling couple, arguing throughout, reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar’s “We Cry Together.”

Logic released “Wake Up” featuring Lucy Rose. It’s the first single released after he announced his debut Independent album, College Park, which has an anticipated release date of Feb. 24. RiFF RAFF released the single “Stars In The Roof Of My Car.”

BabyTron continued his consistent streak of releasing music with the new album Bin Reaper 3: New Testament. 21 Lil Harold released the 12-track project After The Curse, which features 21 Savage, Young Nudy, G Herbo and Nardo Wick.

Rapper 21 Lil Harold is expected to host a listening for the album in Atlanta on Jan. 13.