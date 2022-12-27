Offset presented the key to Georgia hometown

Migos rapper Offset was given the key to his hometown of Gwinnett County, Georgia, for his frequent and heartfelt contributions to the community.

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper received the prestigious honor during his inaugural Offset Toy Giveaway event in Lawrenceville, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta where Offset and his bandmates Quavo and Takeoff were reared. The event took place in advance of Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, but wasn’t reported on until after Christmas Day.

Lawrenceville Mayor David Still was on hand at the ceremony to bestow the 31-year-old rapper the key to the county of Gwinnett. Humbled, Offset conveyed his gratitude for the support he has received which has helped buoy him during his time of bereavement.

“Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me and always listening to me and always just being there for me, you know,” Offset told the assembled crowd and toy recipient. “Thanks to all the kids for always supporting me, and always listening to me, and always just being there for me, you know. Y’all hold me up. We’ve been going through a tough time, but God is good.”



The city’s chairwoman, Nicole Hendrickson, concurred with the mayor when she said, “We’re so proud of you and all you are doing to uplift and support our community.”

Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos was also on hand to present Offset with an award. This is the first time that such civic recognition has been presented to anyone in Gwinnett County, WSB-TV reported.