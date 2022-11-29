Cardi B feels ‘hopeless’ trying to make Offset smile again

Cardi B admits she is in a state of despair in her continual but futile efforts to try to get her husband, rap star Offset to smile and laugh these days.

As has been reported, Offset’s cousin Takeoff — both members of the transcendent rap group Migos along with Quavo — was shot and killed at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston on Nov. 1, 2022, following a verbal altercation. Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, who accompanied Takeoff to Texas and was present during the quandary, escaped from the shootout unscathed while two others were shot and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene after being reportedly hit in the head and torso and was laid to rest in his Atlanta hometown, at State Farm Arena, on Nov. 15.

While the two surviving members of Migos continue to process and heal from this horrific and traumatizing ordeal, Cardi B told her 26 million Instagram followers that she has become despondent trying to cheer up Offset, 30.

“I know that y’all been seeing my Insta-Stories, and y’all see Offset in and out of my Stories and everything,” Cardi, 30, wrote. “We living our life normally. But deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy. And I feel like if I talk about the incident, so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel, like what muthaf—-s been really going through, y’all would say, ‘Sympathy. Oh, sympathy.’ And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case.”

Cardi added that it has become very demoralizing in her failed attempts to remove the dark cloud hovering over her home.

“But, no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile. Seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him trying to distract his mind. Completely f—ing schedule been changing trying to keep up with work after everything he been going through for these past couple of weeks,” she wrote.



While they are embroiled in this turbulent chapter in their lives, Cardi B warns folks that she is not in the mood to entertain foolishness.

“We not in the mood to be f—ing playing around with y’all, dead-a–. I will dead-a– kill y’all. Stop f—ing playing,” she wrote.

