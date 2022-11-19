R&B singer Alex Vaughn assures her listeners that heartbreak doesn’t last

Alex Vaughn’s evocative R&B songs are written with richness, honesty, and a desire to always keep evolving. An unquenchable thirst for growth is what’s powered the Maryland singer and songwriter as she’s released songs like her single “Mirage,” a hypnotizing reflection on a toxic situationship, her first release since signing with LVRN/Interscope in 2021. Since then, she’s continued to push herself. Her new project, The Hurtbook, seamlessly juxtaposes her classically trained musicianship with the raw expression she’s developed as she digs deep.

Tell us about your process for writing the songs “So Be It” and “Gotta Have It.”

It’s always me wanting to evolve from the situation. I write from the perspective of what I want somebody to tell me while I’m feeling this way, so it’s always from a real-life experience. I tried my best to get the thought out so it’s not in my spirit anymore.

Where did your love for music come from?

It’s one of those things that I grew up with. I was always humming when I chewed my food. My grandmother had a piano in her house so when we used to get babysat over there, I’d be the one to run out of the bathtub and crawl to the piano. I’ve always had a relationship with music. Just being in the car with my parents, they would play Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Mary J. Blige, and all these artists with some soul, so at a young age it just kind of captured me. As I continued to grow, I’ve always been into choirs and singing, and then I started getting my little feelings hurt by boys. I’ve always been a person who’s been really silly and fun, but I had a problem articulating how I was feeling. That’s what led to me writing and creating music so I can get my point across.

What’s that one message that you want to give out to people listening to your music?

I want you to know that it’s okay to feel the feels. You’re going to be okay. I know that sounds really broad, but you have to trust that you’re going to be okay. I think everything in my music, I feel… these things and they don’t feel good. All these situations hurt, but I do fully and wholeheartedly believe that I’m going to be alright. All these things are part of my story and they helped me to become the person that I am and the person that I plan to be. That is going to resonate in my music and show that you’re not alone.