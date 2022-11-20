DaBaby says his freestyle skills are on par with Eminem, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar

Rap star DaBaby has churned out more controversies than hit records these days.

The Cleveland-born, Charlotte-raised Jonathan Lyndale Kirk is also as bodacious as he is temperamental. Therefore, it probably does not surprise music fans that he claims he is nearly peerless in his ability to spit freestyle. He says only the established legends of the game such as Eminem, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar can keep up with him.

DaBaby says he’s on the same level as Eminem, Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole when it comes to freestyles pic.twitter.com/kPpBe6CO0a — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) November 18, 2022

The “Rockstar” lyricist is also famously blunt and lives by certain principles. During his interview with Math Hoffa, DaBaby talked about living his truth in his music and refusing to exploit his personal circumstances for success.

Later in the discussion, DaBaby told Hoffa that he has few peers in today’s game in terms of taking a beat and rhyming extemporaneously.

“You can produce the beat on and off. I go Eminem level on it!” he said. “You gotta go one of them to f— with me. Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole … Aint’ too many more others. I don’t want to disrespect nobody, but boy, raise your hands! I’m like that for real, I don’t gotta talk about nobody else though.”

DaBaby has mad respect for 50 Cent and the Detroit-born Slim Shady who is also known as Marshall Mathers. But he let everyone in the room know that he is ready to take down the most talented spitters of the modern era.

This mentality is in line with his February 2022 interview where he said he also believes that his studio game of prepared bars is on par with revered rappers such as Nas, Jay-Z, Lamar and J. Cole.

Listen to DaBaby’s testimony and braggadocio below.