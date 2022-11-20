Halle Berry debuts razor haircut (photo)

Hollywood hottie Halle Berry has never been scared to experiment with fashion or her hairstyle.

The Cleveland queen is showing off a bold new look that her stylist has crafted from of her flowing locks.

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress went live from her bathroom on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She has dramatically changed her blond tresses, which normally cascade off her shoulders, into a short and chic look.

The Bruised shared a video of herself and her new cut from her bathroom, which she shared, “So this is how the haircut started … and this is how it’s going, as she turned to the side and revealed that the back of her head was buzzed with a few zigzag shapes that make their way upward and around to the back.

“Thank you Ohre,” Berry said as she gave props to her stylist Ohre Kilpatrick whom she also tagged in the video.

“How it started vs how it’s going ,” Berry captioned the video, repeating what she said in the video.

Then the Monster’s Ball actress turned all the way around to show off the rest of the look.