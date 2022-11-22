August Alsina shares the man he loves to the world (video)

Recently, Alsina had been more known for his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith than for his music
Singer August Alsina (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Singer August Alsina, who ironically may be best known for having an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, may have come out as a gay man.

Alsina, who had the infamous sexual affair with Will Smith’s wife while they were on a marital break in 2015, told the audience watching VH1’s “Surreal Life” on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, he has found new love and it is with a man.


At the end of the latest episode, while the credits were rolling, Alsina goes into confessional mode while stating that he has a new kind of love in his life.

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” he said to the camera.  “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love, and that loves me back, and is teaching me about love and healing. I want to show that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.’


Alsina 30, then motioned for the person to come and take a seat next to him. The two of them say “I love you” while sharing a hug.

It must be noted that Alsina did not pronounce his sexual orientation and did not specifically identify the man as his boyfriend or lover. Neither did the two men share a kiss on camera.

One person recognized the ambiguity and cryptic language in Alsina’s soliloquy and theorizes that Alsina tried to trigger a nation into tuning in for future episodes.

However, the episode sent Twitter into a tizzy with many offering their opinions on what had just transpired on the “Surreal Life” show.

