August Alsina shares the man he loves to the world (video)

Singer August Alsina, who ironically may be best known for having an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, may have come out as a gay man.

Alsina, who had the infamous sexual affair with Will Smith’s wife while they were on a marital break in 2015, told the audience watching VH1’s “Surreal Life” on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, he has found new love and it is with a man.

At the end of the latest episode, while the credits were rolling, Alsina goes into confessional mode while stating that he has a new kind of love in his life.

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” he said to the camera. “I want to share that and really honor the person that I love, and that loves me back, and is teaching me about love and healing. I want to show that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.’

Alsina 30, then motioned for the person to come and take a seat next to him. The two of them say “I love you” while sharing a hug.

AUGUST ALSINA HAS A MAN OMG🫶🏻💗 pic.twitter.com/XV4kgjfZsC — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) November 22, 2022

It must be noted that Alsina did not pronounce his sexual orientation and did not specifically identify the man as his boyfriend or lover. Neither did the two men share a kiss on camera.

One person recognized the ambiguity and cryptic language in Alsina’s soliloquy and theorizes that Alsina tried to trigger a nation into tuning in for future episodes.

So y'all realize August Alsina didn't actually say he was gay or that dude was his bf right? It's giving intentional ambiguity for social discourse and higher viewership next week. pic.twitter.com/TB8yxSASJw — A Cozy Libra Tryna Groove ✨ (@_brilliantbeeh) November 22, 2022

However, the episode sent Twitter into a tizzy with many offering their opinions on what had just transpired on the “Surreal Life” show.

August Alsina comes out on reality show ‘The Surreal Life’ and reveals he has a boyfriend. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I8jyKtqjF4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 22, 2022

August Alsina: I went from a Jada to a Jaden.

Twitter: pic.twitter.com/2Pi0eLUYXx — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) November 22, 2022

Wait till y’all find out August Alsina was smashing BOTH Will and Jada pic.twitter.com/Zk76EuLYYX — RapBurner (@UnpopularRap) November 22, 2022

Lemme give August Alsina some streams. pic.twitter.com/ZUpS88l3qQ — The Moment. (@itsKARY_) November 22, 2022

August Alsina coming out was not on my 2022 Bingo Card! But, I’m proud! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) November 22, 2022