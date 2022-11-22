Black man arrested for fatally shooting security guard, injuring another

A man is in custody after shooting two security guards at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road on Oct. 25.

One of the security guards, Erik McKenzie, was shot and killed, and the other security guard was injured but survived. On Nov. 20, 26-year-old Quincy Tyler Walker was arrested at a restaurant on Buford Hwy in connection with the shootings. He is being charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities said that the security guards were trying to break up a fight between Walker and the other people when gunshots were fired.

There were visible markers from the front door to the parking lot and several shell casings in the back of the parking lot.

The lounge hosted GloRilla, T.I.’s son King, and Boosie on the night of the shooting.