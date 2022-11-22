Diddy and King Combs make history on US Airplay Charts

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their hit new songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart and the R&B Airplay Mediabase chart with “Gotta Move On” as Christian dominated the URBAN Airplay Mediabase chart with “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop.” This is a proud moment for the legendary mogul, whose recent return to music has been met with nothing but LOVE and to experience it alongside his son, Christian, who’s worked hard to forge his own legacy with Bad Boy Entertainment, makes it all the more significant for Diddy. With “Gotta Move On” hitting number 1, this marks 11 number 1 hits total for Diddy and King Combs’ first number 1.

“Seeing me and my son Christian climb the charts together is a dream come true and I’m so proud of all the hard work to reach No. 1, but this win is much bigger than music,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “This milestone is about carrying on the legacy of our family and showing the world that 30 years from now, we’ll still be on top.”

“Locking in my first #1 record is crazy. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into getting this record to where it is, we’re finally here and we can’t stop now!”, states Christian.

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black was released in July and has quickly become the unofficial song of the summer. The track has over 14 million views on YouTube and 33 million+ streams. The single was derived from the 1996 Bad Boy classic “Crush on You” by Lill Kim and Lil Cease. This is Christian’s first number 1 smash record.

“Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller was released in June and is the first single from Diddy’s highly-anticipated new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records. The song paves the way for more music to come, with his new album due top of 2023. otta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller was released in June and is the first single from Diddy’s highly-anticipated new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records. The song paves the way for more music to come, with his new album due top of 2023. The song has 95.8+million streams and the official video directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor has more than 13 million views on YouTube.

Additionally, in October, Diddy released a bundle featuring three variations of “Gotta Move On”, which he co-produced with J-Louis, Teddy Walton, RNSOM, SllimWav and Roark Bailey. In addition to the original version of the song, the set includes Queens Remix and the Kings Remix.

The Queens Remix features Ashanti, Yung Miami and Bryson Tiller produced by Ron Browz. Diddy opens the track singing a Phil Collins sample of “In the Air Tonight,” Yung Miami brings a fire standout verse, and Ashanti provides the spice with powerhouse vocals with lyrics reflecting a past relationship.

The Kings Remix features Fabolous and Torey Lanez, a DJ remix by Cool and Dre, and the original smash-hit single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller.

Diddy’s music career includes 10 #1 hit songs, 3 Grammy Awards, ASCAP¹s ‘Songwriter of the Year¹ and he has produced hundreds of songs as well as performed with the biggest names in music. Diddy and his Bad Boy label have produce 27 platinum and 15 gold albums including 23 Platinum Singles, 28 Gold Singles, 3 #1 albums and 9 #1 singles. Over the past three-plus decades, Bad Boy has sold more than 400 million albums and their songs have over 3 billion streams.