Woman charged with killing 5-year-old boy enters plea

One of the women charged in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan pleaded guilty on Nov. 21 in southern Indiana.

Police issued a warrant for both Cairo’s’s mother Dejuan Anderson, and Dawn Coleman. Coleman was arrested on Oct. 19, but Anderson has not been found.

In April 2022, the child’s body was found by a mushroom hunter. He reported to police that he found a suitcase with a Las Vegas sign on it that looked out of place. That’s when he opened it and found the boy’s body.

For the first time, Coleman appeared before a judge and was charged with neglect of a child resulting in death, altering documents so they can’t be used as evidence, a misdemeanor, and aiding in murder, which was her latest charge. The reason for the latest charge was that in April, Coleman walked into a bedroom and found Anderson on top of the child with his face in the mattress.

Coleman told police that there were trash bags already in the room and she helped put Cairo’s body inside the suitcase.

Coleman entered a plea of not guilty, and the judge set her bond at $5 million. Her trial is set to begin on May 2, 2023.