Oklahoma City man arrested and charged for knowingly spreading HIV virus

An Oklahoma City man has been arrested and charged with deliberately spreading HIV to three women.

Ernest Lacour was detained on Oct. 27 after a woman informed authorities of his HIV status and posted a warning on her social media about him possibly spreading the disease.

One of the victims spoke with Fox 25 and said she began a sexual relationship with Lacour in 2021. She shared that she began to feel sick, and lightheaded, and she would pass out at times. When she visited a doctor, she was informed of her status diagnosed HIV positive.

Police got involved when evidence showed that Lacour knew of his HIV status at the time that he and the victim were intimate. The woman spread the news on her social media, which caused other women to come out about their stories.

Another one of Lacour’s victims saw a doctor and realized she was HIV positive when she was given medication during the visit without having to have her blood tested.

Lacour has been charged with three felony counts of knowingly engaging in conduct to transfer HIV.