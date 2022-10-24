Tennessee rapper arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing YouTuber

On Oct. 21, rapper Slatt Zy was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and robbing popular YouTuber Michael Nichol in Chattanooga, TN in September 2022.

On Oct. 19, reports said that Zy was wanted for kidnapping and robbing the vlogger, after posting a video on Instagram describing the incident.

A detective said that Nichol showed up at a police services center on Sept. 1 for a robbery report. According to Nichol, he said he and two other videographers were supposed to meet up with a man, and when they arrived several Black males were present with handguns.

They followed the group to a second location, and when they arrived, Nichol said he was hit with a metal pan and struck on the right side of his face with another object. Nichol said the men took all their wallets and cellphones and tried to wire money to themselves. They then took the keys to all the videographer’s vehicles and found a gun inside one.

Police said that at first Nichol wasn’t going to press charges but later changed his mind. That’s when he called the police back and said the men had made an Instagram video about robbing him.

“So y’all remember that Miko Worldwide n—- who did our documentary vlog that be on YouTube,” Zy said in the video. “And that little s— came out about him f—— on that little boy? Basically, we had bruh down here yesterday, we took his chain, we took his [gun] and we took his YouTube plaque.”

Shannon Vinson and Ronald Blackwell were taken into custody on Oct. 21, and Zy was arrested later that day. The rapper was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during a felony.