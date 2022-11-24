T.I., Tiny Harris and Atlanta Mayor Dickens give away turkeys (photos)

Music mogul T.I. has become synonymous with community service involvement, philanthropy and neighborhood renovation campaigns.

His works have not gone unnoticed. The “Whatever You Like” emcee was recently bestowed the Georgia Oustanding Citizen award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. Tip also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to give out tablets to 200 students.

The Grand Hustle Boss took charge during the 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Tip, his wife Tiny Harris and two of his sons joined Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and city councilwoman Andrea L. Boone in giving away 1,000 turkeys, pies and other food.

The multi-hyphenate rapper, producer, actor, and businessman was humbled by the reception he received by the city that reared him.

“I’m just honored to be able to be in a position to give back to the community,” T.I. said at the podium before handing out turkeys to the long line of deserving residents.

Tip’s non-profit organization, Harris Community Works coalesced its efforts with the city.

“I can’t say enough how much this event means because you know people in this area deserve to have a happy holiday and to eat with their families and be at peace just like everybody else does. So, whatever we can do to provide that for them, it brings me nothing but the utmost honor and privilege to be able to do so,” T.I. added.

Dickens lauded the Harris family and the dozens of volunteers who continuously fight to combat food insecurities in the city, particularly during the holiday season.

“Especially during this time of holiday cheer and fellowship, it’s so important to remember those who are less fortunate. This turkey giveaway is a way to give back to the community and fight food insecurity so that no one goes hungry,” Boone said.

“We have had so many wonderful volunteers and participants from surrounding neighborhoods – including Center Hill, H.E. Holmes, Adamsville, Carol Heights, and Collier Heights – so many great people joined us for this event. Working together with T.I. and our local partners makes this event so special and I’m so grateful to be a part of this effort to help give back and support the well-being of families in our city.”