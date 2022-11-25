Kimberly Scott wants to cultivate a larger pipeline of future leaders

Kimberly Scott is the marketing partnerships and purpose senior director for Frito-Lay’s in-house creative team. Scott develops and delivers strategies for purpose and multicultural marketing activations and partnerships across the portfolio of Frito-Lay brands.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

My unique variety of lived and career experiences have provided me with a dynamic set of capabilities and subject matter expertise to design innovative purpose and multicultural marketing approaches.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Trust your instinct and lean into your superpower because it is your magic.

Why should women of color work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

When more women of color are present in leadership roles with decision-making authority, the fight for getting the “yes,” and being given credit for the success is far less burdensome for future BIPOC leaders. It’s about creating space and cultivating a larger pipeline of future leaders.

Why should experienced Black women reach back and help younger women of color?

Nobody knows the walk of a Black woman more than another Black woman. Black female leaders make an impact on the younger generation that cannot be quantified or replicated, and thus it cannot be quantified how important this is.