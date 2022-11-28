Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus is engaged (photos, video)

Cori Broadus, the daughter of hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, has gotten engaged to the love of her life. The 23-year-old announced on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, that she is getting married to her longtime boyfriend, Wayne Duece.

“The easiest YES ever,” Broadus penned for her 625K Instagram fans. “@wayneduece I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

In the IG video of their official engagement, Broadus and Duece are flossing matching pink sweatsuits. She unknowingly walks into a room that was lit up with a large bright sign that read, “Will you marry me, Cori?”

Duece was kneeling in front of the sign with a ring in his hand.

That’s when Broadus explodes with instantaneous, uncontainable joy. She begins to cry as she covers her face in disbelief before walking over to Duece to give him a hug that signified the obvious answer.

Duece also shared the video that illuminated the stunning ring. “Can’t wait to share my last name w/ you,” he told her in the caption. “My beautiful fiancé[e].”

Broadus’ dad, the world-renowned Doggfather, couldn’t wait to post a photo of his daughter stunting with her new engagement ring.

Snoop also posted another video at a different angle, showing his daughter sobbing tears of joy in her fiancé’s arms. Snoop and his wife, Shontae Monique Broadus, were posted up front and center to get a great view of the episode and were joined by dozens of friends.

Later, Snoop posed with Duece while clutching a signature blunt — of course.

Despite the fact that the two have been dating since 2018, there were haters and naysayers who said repeatedly that Duece had ulterior motives for dating her.

“Y’all love saying a n—a must like me cuz my daddy Snoop Dogg,” she vented on her IG page in 2020. “Like why can’t he just love me for me … I’m my own person. I’m more [than] that and I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here and do all this but I been dealing with this s— since high school.”

But as long as Duece has the endorsement of the “Gin & Juice” legend, then all the external noise fades into the background. Besides, Snoop captioned one of the multiple posts celebrating his new son-in-law:

“Congrats “@princessbroadus. Baby girl [you] have been blessed. @wayneduece love [you] son-in-law. God is good.”