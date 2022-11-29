Megan Thee Stallion makes history as 1st Black women to grace this cover

Megan Thee Stallion has made history.

On Nov. 28, it was revealed that the female rap star was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 cover, making her the first Black woman to ever do so.

According to Forbes, she earned $13 million in 2022 through royalties, ticket sales, and endorsements with brands such as Nike, Popeyes and Revlon. She was first on the annual 30 Under 30 list in 2020.

Megan celebrated her accomplishment on Instagram with a post of the cover and the caption saying “First BLACK WOMAN on the cover of @forbes 30 under 30 [emoji] real hotgirl s— [emoji] see you soon hotties love yall.”

In her interview with Forbes, she talked about being the first to do something and her drive to becoming successful.

“It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022,” Megan said. “I want to be bigger than just my music. I want people to know Megan as everything that she ever wanted to be. I can’t slow down right now. I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something. When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”