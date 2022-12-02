Ashanti says music producer demanded sex in exchange for records

Ashanti recently explained an encounter she had with a music producer who was keeping the songs they worked on, and would only give them to her if she agreed to a specific ultimatum.

In an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Ashanti reveals how she got herself into that situation with the producer, whose name she didn’t reveal.

“One producer, we did two records together,” Ashanti said. “He was like, ‘Okay I’m not going to charge you, you’re my homie.’ And then when it came time to put it on the album, he was like, ‘Well, let’s take a shower together.'”

At first, the singer thought the producer was joking, but she soon found out he was serious.

“I thought he was joking,” Ashanti said. “Then he’s like ‘Nah, I’m dead serious. Let’s go out and take a shower together and I’ll give you the records. If not, I need 40 racks per record.'”

Ashanti says that she and the producer had been working with each other for a couple of weeks at that point, and when she realized he was serious about the shower, she made some phone calls to make sure everything was handled.

This isn’t the first time that the singer has had to deal with these types of situations, as she recently admitted on “Red Table Talk” that she had to make calls after her young sister was the victim of a domestic violence attack.