Best foundations for melanated skin

Foundations haven’t always been skin-friendly, but you can get the best of both worlds in a new world of innovation. Makeup products have been a key culprit for clogged pores and skin breakouts if worn for extended periods. Now, many foundations have extreme benefits for the skin, like nourishment, hydration, and leaving a natural glow.

If you wear foundation regularly, it is only fitting to want better for your skin underneath. With so many foundations to choose from, rolling out would like to guide you in the right direction that will meet your needs. These skin-transforming foundations are perfect for your melanin skin.

In the list below, these brands have a variety of foundation shades for Black women, from fair tones to dark brown. If you want a seamless look when trying foundation shades, start with a primer matching your skin type. This helps set in the foundation while keeping your skin protected.

Clinique Even Better Refresh Hydrating and Repairing Makeup – This water-resistant foundation is an excellent blend between makeup and skincare. It gently exfoliates with salicylic acid and delivers 24-hour wear. The lightweight foundation creates a flawless skin finish.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation – A fan favorite by the bad girl herself, Rihanna, has been at the top of the black girl foundation list since its release. This photo filter in a bottle gives a smooth, shine-free look that is easy to build on. Fenty comes in so many shades of melanin it’s accessible to color-match. The foundation is oil-free and will not clog your pores due to its climate-adaptive technology.

Nars Sheer Glow Foundation – NARS is known for leaving the skin hydrated, softer, and smoother. Many Black makeup influencers like Aaliyah Jay, Jackie Ania, and Alissa Ashley stand for NARS products, as they have a wide array of makeup shades for Black girls. Their foundation is paraben, alcohol, and fragrance-free, which helps improve the brightness and texture of the skin.