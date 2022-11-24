Amp up your holiday look with these Black-owned makeup products

As the holiday season approaches you can never go wrong using makeup to be festive. A good makeup look can add to the fun of the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. Some women like to have a natural makeup look with lip gloss as a special touch and some like to wear a full glam look with red lips.

However you choose to wear your makeup, the best thing to do is to invest in the best makeup products for a flawless finish. Here are some Black-owned makeup products you can add to your shopping cart this holiday season.

1. Fenty Beauty Lip Stains

Fenty Beauty, which is owned by Rihanna, is always a popular go-to for makeup, but their Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stains is what everyone is obsessing over. Not only is the quality top tier but it’s known for hydrating all day and leaves lips feeling glossy and smooth. Go ahead and replace your everyday lipstick with this special lip product.

ISSSS BACK BABY!! 💋💦 Our TikTok viral, @Allure_magazine award winnin 🏆 #POUTSICLE Hydrating Lip Stains are BACK IN STOCK!! 🙌🏾 Just in time to slay the holidays! 💝 Cop em NOW: https://t.co/KwHybnF1SM pic.twitter.com/Ol34LE6px4 — FENTY BEAUTY (@fentybeauty) November 18, 2022

2. Remedy By Ari lip-gloss

Remedy By Ari is a slightly newer makeup brand, and if you prefer lip gloss over lipstick, then this is the product for you. The glosses are not only moisturizing, they are smudge-proof, non-sticky and non-oily. A perfect gloss when you’re on the go.

3. Black Opal Foundation

Black Opal is an award-winning makeup brand to use if you’re looking for a high quality foundation that matches your skin tone perfectly. They have both liquid and stick foundations to fit every skin type. Their foundation is known to be richly pigmented and their website has a shade finder to help you narrow it down to a perfect match.

4. Juvia’s Place eyelashes

Juvia’s Place specializes in a multitude of different makeup products, but if you are looking for lashes from a Black-owned brand; here it is. The brand provides lightweight luxurious lashes that add glamour and style to any eye shape.