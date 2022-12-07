Projected makeup looks for the year ahead; the trend is simplicity

Five times Fenty Beauty inspired new makeup trends with these cosmetics
Photo credit: Bang Media

Beauty and style predictions for 2023 are in and all indications are that simplicity will be the theme in makeup for women on the go. Of course, the beauty fanatics will pull out the crazy eyeshadow looks, colorful lashes, eccentric eyeliner, and some may even opt out for no brows, but as far as everyday makeup the ‘barely there’ and classic looks are slated to make a comeback.

Media mogul Rihanna who is the founder, CEO, and owner of Fenty Beauty continues to set the tone in the beauty industry.  Here are five times the cosmetic brand has inspired new makeup trends.


Foundation and Bronzer

With foundation this rich and smooth, it’s easy to augment your look with just a little bronzer. You will be sure to glow like the goddess you are.


Barely There x Lip Gloss

The ‘barely there’ look is becoming much more popular in the beauty industry. All you need is a little foundation, some lip gloss and maybe a little blush for highlighting and an extra touch. Great for the ladies who don’t have time to do a full face.

Matching Eyes and Lips

The matching eyeshadow and lipstick look is another favorite amongst the ladies. It gives you a bold look without doing too much. It’s an effortless look you can try for any occasion.

Cat Eye and Red Lip Combo

Now this is a classic and timeless look. The key is to find the shade of red that works for your lips and skin tone. If you have trouble applying eyeliner, a dark brown or black eyeshadow can work well too. Add a shimmery eyeshadow for a softer touch.

Metallic Eyeshadow x Mascara

This is a trend that has become much more popular because some ladies do not like to wear lashes and that’s okay. If you just want to highlight your eyes, try this popular makeup trend where you just rock a metallic eyeshadow and a little mascara. Some people choose to just wear the eyeshadow, but that’s solely up to you.

