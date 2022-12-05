Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers (BESLA) honors Tichina Arnold

Photo Credit: ExclusiveAccess.NetThe Black Entertainment & Sports Lawyers Association (“BESLA”) hosted its 2022 Annual Conference in Cancun, Mexico this year

In addition to informative panels, fun receptions and an all-around good time, they had an awards program to honor a few people who have excelled in different areas.

Tichina Arnold received the Beacon of Industry award and Derrick “D-Nice” Jones was the Black Excellence award recipient. BESLA is a nonprofit organization that gathers attorneys and business executives alike to provide access to key industry influencers and innovators through premiere legal education, professional development and networking in the entertainment, sports, new media and related industries. All Photo Credits: ExclusiveAccess.Net