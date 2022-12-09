Terrence Howard reveals news about his future in acting

Terrence Howard has made his mark in the entertainment industry over the years, and it looks like he’s ready to step down and hand the reigns over to the new generation.

In a red carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Howard revealed that he plans to retire from acting. When asked about the new “The Best Man” series, Howard says he plans on walking away from his job for good.

“This is the end for me,” Howard said. “I don’t know if it’s the end for the rest of them. I retired two years ago, for the most part. I was done. I asked Sidney Poitier 10 years ago does he want to do any more work, and he said, ‘Why would I spend the last 10 years doing an impersonation of myself?’ And that’s what I’ve gotten to.”

Howard says he wants to see the new wave of talent excel.

“I’ve gotten to the point where now I’ve given the very best that I have as an actor,” Howard said. “Now I’m enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don’t want to do an impersonation of myself.”

Howard has been in a number of movies and shows, which included a 2006 Oscar nomination for Best Actor following his role in Hustle & Flow.