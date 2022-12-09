White students yell racist slurs at Black players on basketball team (video)

Two Kansas high schools have launched an investigation after several students at a basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word while waving around a Black doll.

The incident happened on Dec. 3 when the Topeka High School boys’ basketball team played against Valley Center High School.

According to several Topeka players, Valley Center students yelled racial slurs and explicit insults at them, and they taunted them with a Black baby doll. In a video, the doll was being held up by fans in the stands while the game was going on, and another clip showed the students calling one of the Black players a “p—-” while he was shooting free throws.

This past Saturday my High schools basketball teams traveled to Valley Center, Kansas only to experience blatant racism and disrespect. Never in a million years did I think I would get called out of my name with racist slurs. Please help Topeka high bring light to this situation. pic.twitter.com/tUAZnCNoCp — Jo’Mhara Benning (@jobenn2025) December 5, 2022

The head coach of the Topeka basketball team said in a petition that despite the “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” Valley Center officials “did not address any of these actions while play was taking place although they were very aware.”

On Dec. 6, Valley Center officials said that hadn’t found any evidence of racist language being used at the game, but the next day, they along with Topeka officials released a joint statement saying there would be an ongoing investigation taking place.

“As both districts work in a unified manner to investigate matters related to the athletic events on Saturday, we as superintendents are both committed to ensuring a safe and respectful climate at school events,” the statement said.