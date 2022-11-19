How Autumn Corin went from a high school graduate to an artist on DDG’s label

Autumn Corin, originally from Queens, New York, is an R&B recording artist and songwriter. Signed to DDG‘s independent record label, the Zooted Music artist opened up about growing up in the military and moving frequently which led her to express herself through music at an early age.

Corin shared what fans can expect from her EP set to release in December.

What has the experience been like being signed to Zooted Music and how has that relationship taken you to the next level?

Honestly, I signed with them right after I graduated from high school, so I know nothing else in my small adult life that I’ve had thus far. But it has been super great. I’ve grown my following exponentially. They have helped me explore more of my artistry and the musical piece of it. Also just growing as a songwriter and just knowing what I want to do helped me navigate these rocky industry waters. Without them, I’d be pretty lost, so I’m grateful for that.

What message do you want to give to your audience through your music?

I think my biggest thing is for them to know that whatever it is that they’re going through, it doesn’t have to be what I’m writing about, but I just want them to know that they aren’t alone. I want them to know that I’m a person too and I’m relatable. I want to be raw and [as] real as possible, and I never want to write or sing about something that I don’t feel in my heart.