Heisman Trophy finalist and USC quarterback Caleb Williams shares why he should win the award.

Caleb Williams makes case for why he should win the 2022 Heisman Trophy

More from Rolling Out

Everett Daily
Business Videos
Everett Daily is committed to holistic healing at the Divine Culture Shop
Heisman Trophy finalist Caleb Williams. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Sports Videos
Caleb Williams makes case for why he should win the 2022 Heisman Trophy
Teofimo Lopez shares advice with fellow boxer Jahi Tucker. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Sports Videos
Teofimo Lopez shares advice with fellow boxer
Heisman Trophy finalist and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Sports Videos
Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud shares inspirational message with Black kids
Top Rank Knockout, model, singer, and business owner Tianna Tuamoheloa wants to do it all in the entertainment industry. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Entertainment Videos
Tianna Tuamoheloa wants to do it all in the entertainment industry
Screen Shot 2022-12-09 at 1.57
Health Videos
Jackson Dunbar exposes the racial disparities in phamaceuticals
Lisa McFadden of Lisa McFadden Millinery shares some of her headwear. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Business Videos
Lisa McFadden Millinery has headwear for the holidays and beyond
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Entertainment Videos
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' stars celebrate premiere in Hollywood
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x