Relationship guru Derrick Jaxn divorcing wife after allegedly cheating again

Relationship expert Derrick Jaxn has announced he’s getting divorced from his wife Da’Naia Jackson after he reportedly was caught stepping out with another woman once again, this time in Miami.

Ironically, it was the disgraced blogger Tasha K, who posted still photographs of the alleged serial philanderer Jaxn canoodling with a mystery woman at Miami’s Art Basil. The blogger recently lost her four-million-dollar lawsuit against Cardi B.

Shortly after the photo was posted, Jaxn posted a long soliloquy to his 1.3 million Instagram followers informing them that he and his wife decided to terminate their turbulent coupledom.

“Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes,” Jaxn began. “Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children.”

The news does not surprise urbanites. But the revelation comes just after Jaxn’s wife posted a now-viral video putting a curse on those who spoke ill of their controversial and contentious marriage.

“May your husbands and wives become widows. Let your children become fatherless. Let your seeds become vagabonds on the earth,” she barked menacingly at her haters. “Let the words of your mouth and the words of your hands be returned back to you. Let it go down your throat and choke you slowly until your days become few on the earth. The word of God says touch, not my anointed, and do my profits no harm. You’ve been warned.”

This latest alleged affair comes a year after Jaxn admitted on his podcast in 2021, “Healing & Healthy Relationships,” to being amorously infatuated with another woman.

Jaxn spoke in the third person as he told his followers: “The truth is Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage. All of it falls under the category of cheating, affairs, stepping out.”

Jackson said once she discovered that Jaxn was being unfaithful, she left but the two later reconciled. Eighteen months later, they are at the same place, but this time she has reportedly left the marriage for good.

