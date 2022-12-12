Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)

Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones.

“I’m in the airport, chillin’, sittin’ down,” Dogg said to the “85 South Show” before reenacting someone rubbing his shoulder. “Then, a m——– walk up behind and do like this, and it’s Pam Grier.

“Wait a minute, that ain’t the good part. So she’s sitting next to me, and she’s like, ‘You ready for this role?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I’m ready, Foxy.’ So I said, ‘Give me one second.’ So I go to the bathroom and do this.”

The rapper and businessman then reenacts himself fainting.

“N—, I can’t make it up,” Dogg said. “N—, my security at the time had to come get me off the floor, n—. I’m in a nasty a– bathroom on the floor, n—. N—- sweatin’.

“N— said, ‘What’s wrong?’ I said, ‘Cuz. I just met Pam Grier, cuh. Pam Grier out there, cuz.’ N— put water on my face, I re-grouped. Sitting next to her. N—, our seats is side-by-side. It’s amazing how comfortable she making me because this [is] my first starring role. I’m nervous, I’m shy and this is Pam Grier,” said the Doggfather.