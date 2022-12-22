Erica Waller-Hill has taught and assisted over 45,000 people

Erica Waller-Hill is an entrepreneur and CEO of two businesses, Destined for a Dream and Speaklife, located in Bucks County and Philadelphia. Through those businesses, she has assisted, directed and taught over 45,000 individuals.

Her mission is to inspire and empower young people through education and life coaching. Waller-Hill serves on the executive board as president of the Widener University African American Alumni Association.

What are your daily responsibilities and why did you select your career?

My responsibilities on a daily [basis] are to serve our young people in various educational capacities throughout several school districts. Making sure every aspect of their educational journey is followed. I lead, prepare and solidify documents that will enhance and help their learning. We also hold programming weekly as well as tutoring and college/trade school enrichment programs. I work with students from K-12th grade.

I chose my career because I believe I have superpowers. I love serving, especially when it comes to our young people. They all can learn, they just learn differently. It is our job as educators to figure out how they learn. It was necessary for me to choose this path to further help all children to thrive.

What would you consider your superpowers to be?

Resilience, dedication, vision, consistency and faith.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Remain focused and stay the course, because in due time you will be fine. Relax, Erica. You have purpose. Enjoy the journey.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

This is essential in our world today as Black women. We have young ladies who aspire to be who we are, and do the work. It is important they see women of color in areas of leadership as well as decision-making capacities.

What is your greatest or most proud achievement?

Remaining who I am in the face of adversity by applying pressure to each project I’m committed to executing.

What three career milestones have you achieved?

First is being able to give back to my community for over 20 years. Second is being an African American woman entrepreneur for over 15 years. Last would be serving over 45,000 individuals in 15 years.