Angela Bassett’s son apologizes for fake claim that Michael B. Jordan was dead

The 16-year-old son of Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett has apologized after experiencing furious backlash for pranking his mother by saying Michael B. Jordan was dead.

It appears that the Black Panther star and her actor husband, Courtney B. Vance, who starred in the 1995 film about the Black Panther Party, titled Panther, got teen Slater Vance together with a quickness. Reportedly, Bassett was horrified and panicked when she believed Jordan had died, only to quickly learn that her son engineered the foul prank.

“I would sincerely like to apologize for taking part in such a harmful trend,” a remorseful Slater Vance stated in the TikTok video that was shared on Dec. 31, 2022. He appeared close to tears as he spoke about his admiration for Jordan, who co-starred in the original Black Panther film with Bassett.

“I apologize to Michael B. Jordan‘s entire family, his extended family and Michael directly as he is an idol of mine and taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful,” Slater continued. He has since deleted the previous video that featured the imprudent prank.

“I don’t wish any bad ramifications of my actions upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash. I own this was a mistake and I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone else who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you.”

Slater concluded his contrition by reiterating his very regretful behavior.

“I apologize for any hurt that my actions might have caused Mr. Jordan or my parents or anyone else who could have been involved in this, and I am truly, truly and sincerely sorry,” Slater said near the end of the clip.