Keke Palmer exemplifies elegance as she enjoys her ‘babymoon’ (photos)

Actress Keke Palmer alternated elegance and vacation paradise in her latest photos from her “babymoon.”

The Nope and Akeelah and the Bee actress explained to her 12 million Instagram followers why she is “proud” of herself. She said is finally taking a moratorium from her grueling schedule that earned her the moniker, Keke “Keep a Job” Palmer, which fans gave her because of her well-earned reputation as an indefatigable actress.

The actress, whose real name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, 29, was accompanied on her trip by her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, as they both enjoyed a respite from their jobs and prepared to become first-time parents.

“Happy new year,” she captioned the photo of herself in an animal print swimsuit.

“Babymoon was in full affect [sic]. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip,” she said. “I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation.” As a compromise, she said she put flexibility into her plans.

“I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season. Which is, rest,” she wrote.



In another post, Palmer showed off a dazzling red gown before she took off for the Governor Awards.

Palmer first rose to fame via the Nickelodeon show “True Jackson VP” and films Akeelah and the Bee, The Longshots and Barbershop 2. Besides the hit movie Nope that paired her with superstar horror director Jordan Peele, Palmer currently hosts red carpet events for Vogue and other outlets while presding over her own digital network called KeyTV.

While treasuring the growing miracle in her womb, Palmer explains to her fans why she is highly optimistic about the future.

“Everything that’s going to come is already in motion,” Palmer penned. “All I have to do is enjoy. Be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE.”