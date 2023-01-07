Shaq reveals what’s holding back his Atlanta Krispy Kreme franchise reopening

The return of Shaquille O’Neal‘s Krispy Kreme in Atlanta has been halted by one thing, he recently revealed on national television. On TNT’s “Inside The NBA” on Jan. 5, the crew watched highlights of the Denver Nuggets’ 122-91 blowout over the Los Angeles Clippers. After the highlights played, show co-host Charles Barkley referenced the sweets shop and asked O’Neal when he was re-opening his.

The restaurant on Ponce De Leon Avenue burned down twice in 2021. Once in February and then again in May. The location had a brief pop-up in 2022 before temporarily shutting down again. The location is a staple in the city as it opened in 1965. In April 1968, when thousands of visitors came to Atlanta for Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral, the restaurant donated doughnuts to local churches that were helping feed people. O’Neal purchased the location in 2016.

“Shaq, you’re not going to rebuild the Krispy Kreme?” Barkley asked O’Neal.

“Yeah, it’s coming,” O’Neal said.

“Well, what the hell you waiting on?” Barkley asked. “It’s been like- two years.”

“Permits,” O’Neal said. “Permits from the city.”

“Who do we need to talk to, Mayor Dickens?” Barkley asked. “He’s a nice man, but we need to get on him because we need that Krispy Kreme.”

“We sure do,” O’Neal said.

It’s been reported O’Neal, who has an MBA and Ph.D. in education, owns 155 restaurants, 150 car washes and 40 gyms, according to Essentially Sports.