‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ breaks records

The blockbuster theatrical iteration of The Best Man made a seamless and record-breaking transition to streaming TV.

“The Best Man: The Final Chapter” series, which is now streaming live on Peacock, is an eight-episode show that stars Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Melissa De Sousa, Sanaa Lathan, Harold Perrineau, along with an appearance by Monica Calhoun.

After opening on Dec. 22, 2022, the series marks the highest original series debut for Peacock, supplanting the previous high from the “Fresh Prince” drama remake “Bel-Air.”

The “Best Man” series is also reportedly ranked No. 5 in an early version of Neilsen’s Top 10 Steaming Originals chart, the first Peacock original show to do so.

This doesn’t mean, however, that there will be any future shows or movies, which is to the dismay of The Best Man fans who have followed the classic since the 1990s

Director Malcolm D. Lee, who wrote and directed the two movie versions of The Best Man franchise as well as this TV series, says he believes the new project signals the finale of this culture-shifting subject.

“This is a fitting way to tie up the legacy of these characters. I don’t have any more stories to tell. Maybe I will in 20 more years, but the way I feel right now, I’ve gone as far as I can with these characters,” he told Variety magazine.