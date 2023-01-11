Best fashions on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet

The 80th Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 10. Since 1943, the organization has recognized the best in film and television. The special evening also is known for being one of the best nights in fashion.

This year, some of the best actors were honored such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and more. There were also iconic looks from actors and entertainers such as Laverne Cox, Jennifer Hudson and Rihanna.

Here are some fashion looks that caught our eye this year.

Blue Galliano dress

Laverne Cox rocked a blue Galliano dress on the Golden Globe Awards red carpet that channeled a Marilyn Monroe-inspired look.

Golden metallic dress

Jennifer Hudson sported a golden metallic dress with a keyhole and mandarin neckline. The half updo added to the royal look.

Black and pink ruffle dress with corset

Quinta Brunson was the star of the show with this bold dress. She also took home a Golden Globe for Best Television Actress in a a Musical or Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

ASAP Rocky rocked a black suit with silk lapels and Rihanna wore a grand black velvet dress with a unique updo.

Pink silk suit

Jerrod Carmichael was captured wearing a pink silk suit, which was a bold option for the evening.

Silver embezzled high-neck dress

Angela Bassett not only looked glamorous rocking this old Hollywood dress but she also accepted a Golden Globe for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.