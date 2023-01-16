SZA makes history with sophomore album

Fans waited years for SZA’s sophomore album to be released, and she didn’t disappoint when it came out. Not only do her fans love it, but the Billboard charts have loved SOS since it was released.

The album has been on the Billboard 200 for a fifth consecutive week, which makes it the first album to spend its fifth week at number one since Adele’s album titled 30.

SOS has also made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters chart for the first time. The reason for this achievement was that 15 songs on the album made the Hot 100 chart. SZA sees all the accomplishments she’s achieved over the past few weeks and thanked everyone who has supported her.

“I appreciate every milestone and accolade but THIS ? As a writer means so f—— much to me . I aspire to be a better writer everyday thank you WOW,” SZA tweeted.

THANK YOU . I’ve gone farther than I ever imagined or expected . I’m jus happy to be around 🤍 https://t.co/Zl9Qzgty6N — SZA (@sza) January 16, 2023

“… God is good . F— who disagree! Focus on yourself believe in yourself TRUST YOURSELF [emoji][emoji] GRATEFUL [emoji][emoji],” SZA added.

There is more success coming SZA’s way, as she’ll be starting her tour in February 2022. She also just released a music video for one of the songs on the album, titled “Kill Bill.”