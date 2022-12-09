New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June

As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.

Gucci Mane released So Icy Boyz: The Finale, an 80-track (yes, 80 songs) project featuring himself and his artists. The roster includes Sett, Mac Critter, BiC Fizzle and Hotboy Wes.

Kay Flock released The D.O.A. Tape [Care Package] deluxe project. The New York drill rapper’s project features BIG30, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Fivio Foreign and G Herbo.

Bfb Da Packman, whom Drake recently gifted with new shoes to encourage him to exercise more, released his new single “Hoe Friends.” The humorous rapper’s music video for the single is a house party full of women and a scene of him sitting in a bathtub.

Blxst and Larry June dropped an easygoing single with “Keep Calling.”

Buddy McClain collaborated with Jamecia Bennett and The Sounds of Blackness for the single “So Thankful.”