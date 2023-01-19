Boosie’s daughter poses with girlfriend; fans call it karma (photo)

Bombastic rapper Boosie Badazz has been on a tirade against members of the LBGTQ community for a few years now.

By now, most music fans are aware that Boosie, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisian as Torrence Hatch, has an older daughter Iviona Hatch, aka rapper Poison Ivi, who has been unapologetic about her homosexuality. She recently showed off her new girlfriend who posted the photo on her own Instagram page.

The revelation that Poison Ivi was gay initially shocked legions of Boosie fans due to his rabid homophobia and the virulent anti-LBGTQ statements he’s made about rapper Lil Nas X and the transgender daughter of NBA legend Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Now that his daughter is official with her sexuality, Boosie claims that he still supports and loves her with all of his heart. Nevertheless, Boosie told “The Breakfast Club” with a resolute tone in his voice that he will not give away his daughter’s hand in marriage to another woman.

