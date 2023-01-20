New school, same results: Deion Sanders lands No. 1 recruit, again

Coach Prime is still dominating the recruiting game. For the second-straight year, the college coach has flipped the country’s No. 1 cornerback recruit from a Florida school to play for him. In 2021, No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State. On Jan. 19, No. 1 cornerback prospect Cormani McClain flipped his Miami commitment to the University of Colorado to play for Sanders.

Hunter has also transferred from JSU to Colorado to follow Sanders. Coach Prime has done an exceptional job of recruiting since moving to the college level, especially at the cornerback position. A Hall of Fame player himself, Sanders is widely regarded to be the greatest cornerback ever and one of the greatest football players ever. Months after being announced Jackson State’s next football coach in September 2020, the Tigers flipped De’Jahn Warren, the No. 1 JuCo cornerback prospect flipped his commitment from the University of Georgia to Jackson State.

After being announced as the Boulders’ coach in December, Sanders has Colorado’s 2023 recruiting class ranked 29th in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Colorado ranked 47th in the country in 2022, for reference.

Sanders’ social media team released a video after McClain’s flip.

“Today is a good day, baby!” Sanders said in the video.