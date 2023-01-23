5 Memphis police officers fired after death of 29-year-old Black man

Five Tennessee police officers were fired on Jan. 20 for using excessive force on a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being arrested and beaten during a traffic stop.

On the night of Jan. 7, Tyre Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving. A confrontation occurred that led Nichols to flee the scene on foot, and after a second confrontation occurred, the officers took him into custody.

Please see the attached statement. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/5ParaWvR52 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 21, 2023

Police said Nichols complained about having shortness of breath, and an ambulance was called to the scene. He arrived at the hospital in critical condition and died three days later.

Nichol’s family believed the officers tased, pepper-sprayed, and beat him to the point that he was unrecognizable. In an image that Nichol’s family shared before his death, his face is swollen and bruised, and he’s on a respirator.

5 cops murder 29 year old #TyreNichols over a traffic stop. All 5 of these murderers, the Sherrif and the Mayor should be held financially responsible for this atrocity. pic.twitter.com/MNMYpgVvOt — Billy Carson II (@4biddnKnowledge) January 22, 2023

The family and their attorney will meet with the city of Memphis officials on the afternoon of Jan. 23 where they can view footage of Nichol’s arrest. The officers involved were identified as Taddarius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith.